Biden Compares Wearing A Mask To Sacrifices In World Wars, Korean War

President-elect Joe Biden compared wearing a mask to sacrifices made in World War I and II and the Korean War on Wednesday.

Biden made the comments during a virtual roundtable “with workers and small business owners.”

“You know I hear all this about ‘well it’s a great sacrifice of my freedom,’” he said. “Well, tell that to all the people who went to World War I and gave their lives and World War II and Korean War and tell me come on. You’re helping other people, it’s not you. It’s other people, other people.”

.@JoeBiden on Americans upset over mask mandates impeding their liberty: “Tell that to all the people who went to World War 1 and gave their lives .. I mean, c’mon” pic.twitter.com/Q7t9YQVA5P — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 2, 2020

Biden said in the roundtable that “there’s a lot of things we can do by the spring” to expedite recovery from the pandemic. Biden also said he wears masks frequently and that President Donald Trump has “made fun” of him for it.

“It’s not about saving my life, it’s about saving your life,” he said. “It’s a patriotic thing to do.”

Biden also discouraged his audience from traveling during the holidays during the roundtable. The president-elect elaborated about how his Thanksgiving was different this year as opposed to past years.

“Well, Christmas is gonna be a lot harder. And, you know, I don’t want to scare anybody here, but understand the facts. We’re likely to lose another 250,000 people dead between now and January,” he said.

The Biden transition team didn’t immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.