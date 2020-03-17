Biden Commits to Picking a Woman to Be His Running Mate (VIDEO)

NEW: Joe Biden says if elected he will choose a woman to be vice president pic.twitter.com/eq38FVbMau — Axios (@axios) March 16, 2020

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) says he will pick a woman to be his running mate if he wins his party’s presidential nomination.

During the CNN Democratic Debate on Sunday, Biden vowed to put together a cabinet that will “look like the country.” Additionally, Biden vowed to nominate the first black woman to the Supreme Court.

“I commit that I will, in fact, pick a woman to be vice president,” Biden said, adding, “There are a number of women who are qualified to be president tomorrow. I would pick a woman to be my vice president.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --