Biden: Child Tax Credit Will ‘Put 720 Million Women Back in the Workforce’ (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday made the incredible claim that his proposed child tax credit would “put 720 million women back in the workforce.”

The former vice president was speaking at the Workers’ Presidential Summit in Philadelphia when he made the remarks about his proposal for an $8,000 child tax credit. He said his words made him “sound like a wonk.”

“You get a tax break for a race horse. Why in God’s name couldn’t we provide an $8,000 tax credit for everybody who has childcare costs?” Biden said. “It would put 720 million women back in the workforce. It would increase the GDP—to sound like a wonk here—by about eight-tenths of one percent. It would grow the economy.” – READ MORE