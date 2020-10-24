Biden Checks Watch As Debate Ends

Share:

Presidential candidate Joe Biden visibly checked his watch during Thursday night’s presidential debate.

As moderator Kristen Welker began to ask the candidates a question about climate change, Biden shifted his shirt sleeve up and checked his watch for a moment.

WATCH:

Twitter users compared the move to a similar moment in 1992 when former President George Bush Sr. checked his own watch during a debate with former President Bill Clinton and Texas billionaire Ross Perot. When Bush checked his watch, the move was criticized as demonstrating impatience with the debate.

“Was I glad when the damn thing was over?” Bush later said to PBS Newshour‘s Jim Lehrer. “Yeah.”

WATCH:

“Why did Joe Biden just check his watch,” asked Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --

Share:
No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

2020 © True Pundit. All rights reserved.