Biden Campaign: U.S. Government Can Have Trump Escorted Out of White House

A spokesman for the Joe Biden campaign raised the possibility of President Trump being ‘escorted‘ from the White House if he does not concede the election.

The comments come as reports suggest the President has made no indication that he will concede if the media declares Biden the winner of the presidential election.

Trump’s campaign has refused to back down as they pursue litigation in states in which they are disputing the validity of a number of ballots.

“I’m not thinking about concession speech or acceptance speech yet,” the President told reporters.

“Hopefully we’ll be only doing one of those two. Winning is easy. Losing is never easy. Not for me, it’s not.”

Biden campaign spokesperson Andrew Bates issued a response.

“As we said on July 19th, the American people will decide this election,” Bates said in a statement.

“And the United States government is perfectly capable of escorting trespassers out of the White House.” – READ MORE

