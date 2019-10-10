Biden Campaign Throws Temper Tantrum over Peter Schweizer NYT Op-ed

Joe Biden’s presidential campaign sent a scathing letter to New York Times executive editor Dean Baquet for running an op-ed by author and Breitbart senior contributor Peter Schweizer, which laid out the former vice president’s pattern of corruption and calling for the federal government to investigate his dealings in both China and Ukraine.

The Biden campaign sent its letter to Baquet Wednesday, expressing outrage for printing “a baseless conspiracy theory” and calling Schweizer, author of the book Secret Empires, a “right wing polemicist.” While half of Schweizer’s op-ed in the Times addressed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s China ties, the Biden campaign did not seem to take issue with that particular coverage.

The Biden campaign responded to the bombshell op-ed in protest, calling the paper either “blind” or deceptively sensationalist:

Here’s the letter Biden deputy campaign manager @KBeds sent NYT editor Dean Baquet. “Are you truly blind to what you got wrong in 2016, or are you deliberately continuing policies that distort reality for the sake of controversy and the clicks…?” https://t.co/fCJ8Ii32Ds pic.twitter.com/DoVzSm5MXI — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 10, 2019

“However, it is because of the critical role in our memory, the foundations of which are under assault, that we write to protest how little the New York Times has internalized the sobering lessons of 2016 — particularly after giving top billing today to discredited right wing polemicist Peter Schweizer just this morning,” Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield wrote, adding that the outlet’s decision to feature the op-ed was “hardly the first example.” – READ MORE