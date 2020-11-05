Biden Campaign Manager: “Under No Scenario” Will Trump Be Allowed To Declare Victory

Joe Biden’s campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon has asserted that, “Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night.”

The quote was tweeted by New York Times national political reporter Shane Goldmacher.

New from Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon: “Under no scenario will Donald Trump be declared a victor on election night” — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) November 2, 2020

The comment was made shortly after the Trump campaign issued a mass email asserting that the Biden campaign was planning to rig the election by not accepting defeat.

“They have no say in that process,” commented Jack Posobiec. “It is not ok for a campaign to delegitimize election results like this, regardless of which party is doing it.”– READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --