Biden Campaign Insider: ‘We Can’t Stop the Bleeding’ — Stressed Out Joe Lawyers Up

The Joe Biden campaign is in a tailspin, fending off one emerging scandal after another.

It has Biden’s inner circle, who are spearheading his presidential campaign, very concerned.

The finish line for that campaign was originally the Nov. 2020 election.

But that is no longer the goal.

“We’re concerned about being relevant enough the get the Democratic nomination,” one high-ranking campaign insider admitted to True Pundit.

What has changed? President Trump’s continued focus on emerging Biden-linked scandals is causing a massive hemorrhaging right now for the Biden camp.

“Every time we stop the bleeding, something else happens and the cycle starts again,” the insider said.

And the stress of Ukraine-based allegations against Biden and his family are taking a toll on the seasoned politician.

“He’s short tempered and spends time discussing legal matters with attorneys,” the insider said.

Biden’s latest woes surfaced last night.

So the cycle starts again.

This story is developing. — Thomas Paine