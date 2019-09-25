Biden Campaign in Chaos after Justice Department Admits ‘We May Have to Investigate Biden’

Next up for U.S. Attorney General William Barr’s Justice Department could be a sweeping probe into Joe Biden’s illicit Ukraine deals while he was serving a vice president of the United States.

“We may have to (investigate Biden),” a high ranking DOJ official said. “The money being mentioned is staggering.”

Biden and his family allegedly pocketed millions, according to allegations which have gone mainstream this week detailing how Biden used his White House perch to pocket large illicit amounts of personal funds.

The buzz in and around the Biden camp is that the campaign and Biden both realize a possible federal grand jury investigation is likely brewing.

Biden’s campaign is literally in chaos. His operatives rushed to get Biden booked on the Jimmy Kimmel show in Los Angeles tonight after Biden was a no show at a high-priced fundraiser on Tuesday in Baltimore.

Biden’s contributors were not happy. Biden claimed he was stuck in traffic and could not make the event.

What?

Traffic?

It seems there’s little doubt the DOJ should investigate Biden. But it is likely getting push back from Biden and Barack Obama allies in the DOJ who want to protect such shady deals.

Do not forget the Justice Department is littered with hardcore Democrats who have religiously made advancing their political dogma a priority before upholding law and order.

Are we to believe Obama did not profit from these Ukraine deals?

That seems unlikely.

This story is developing.

So let me get this straight …

-Trump is 'in trouble' for talking about the Biden's making illegal money from Joe as VP.

-But Biden, who used his office to make millions, is not in any trouble? And Trump should be impeached?

-Shouldn't Obama & Biden be probed? WTF am I missing? — Mike 'Thomas Paine' Moore (@Thomas1774Paine) September 24, 2019