Biden Campaign Attacks Bernie’s ‘Dangerous,’ ‘Deeply Offensive’ Castro Comments

Former vice president Joe Biden’s presidential campaign attacked Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) for his comments defending the late Cuban dictator Fidel Castro.

The Biden campaign released a statement Monday about Sanders calling criticism of the Communist regime “unfair” in an interview with CBS’s 60 Minutes. “Make no mistake,” the campaign said, “Bernie Sanders’s comments on Fidel Castro are a part of a larger pattern throughout his life to embrace autocratic leaders and governments across the globe.”

The statement noted Sanders’s history of praising Communist regimes during the Cold War. “He seems to have found more inspiration in the Soviets, Sandinistas, Chavistas, and Castro than in America,” the statement said. “His admiration for elements of Castro’s dictatorship or at least willingness to look past Cuba’s human rights violations is not just dangerous, it is deeply offensive to the many people … that have fled political persecution and sought refuge in the United States.”

The Biden campaign added that Sanders’s “ideology blinds him to the realities of life in countries.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Here --