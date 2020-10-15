Biden Camp: Twitter Censored Damaging Biden Story, So It Must Be False; Praise Twitter Censorship (VIDEO)

Biden campaign national press secretary Jamal Brown cited Twitter’s recent censorship of a New York Post story potentially damaging to their campaign to claim that the story must be “false.”

“I also wanna ask you, Twitter has been under a little bit of fire for blocking tweets connected to the recent New York Post article about Hunter Biden’s connections in Ukraine and Joe Biden’s alleged involvement when he was vice president. What is your campaign’s response to this article and do you think Twitter is doing the right thing here?” a Cheddar host asked Brown, Thursday morning.

NEW — the @JoeBiden campaign responds to the @nypost story and @Twitter fallout on @cheddar: “Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true.” @JTOBrown pic.twitter.com/rwSH8RiNYo — j.d. durkin (@jiveDurkey) October 15, 2020

“Twitter’s response to the actual article itself makes clear that these purported allegations are false and are not true,” Brown responded.

“I’m glad to see social media companies like Twitter taking responsibility to limit misinformation,” added the Biden camp. press secretary. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --