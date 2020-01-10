Biden calls Trump ‘dangerously incompetent’ for ordering Soleimani killing

Democratic presidential primary candidate Joe Biden urged President Trump to heed advice from his national security advisers and team of military officials when responding to escalating tensions with Iran after earlier comments Tuesday, where he called the president “dangerously incompetent” and on the verge of leading the U.S. into another war in the Middle East.

Following Iranian missile attacks targeting U.S. military and coalition forces at two bases in Iraq early Wednesday, Biden, who was speaking a campaign fundraiser in Philadelphia, said: “I just pray to God as goes through what’s happening, as we speak, that he’s listening to his military commanders for the first time because so far that has not been the case.”

At an earlier campaign event in New York, Biden lambasted the president’s “haphazard” decision to launch a drone attack at Baghdad International Airport early Friday that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani and six others, which triggered threats and ambushes against U.S. military posts in Iraq thereafter by Iran in retaliation.

Biden accused Trump of inadequately consulting Congress or U.S. allies in the region before carrying out the attack and blamed the president for his constant “tweets, threats and tantrums,” calling him “dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership.”

"Democracy runs on accountability," Biden said, urging Trump to consult with Congress on acts of war, as required by the Constitution. "No one wants war. But it's going to take hard work to make sure we don't end up there accidentally."