Biden calls Trump a ‘climate arsonist’ who ‘won’t take responsibility’ for wildfires

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden accused President Trump of being “a climate arsonist” and charged that if the president wins another four years in the White House, the wildfires raging across the western United States will become more “devastating and more deadly.”

Pointing to the wildfires, as well as this summer’s massive flooding and damaging hurricanes, the former vice president argued that “Trump’s climate denial may not have caused these fires and record floods and record hurricanes, but if he gets a second term, these hellish events will continue to become more common.”

Biden made his comments during a nearly 25-minute outdoor speech at the Delaware Museum of Natural History, where he took a page from Trump’s playbook by emphasizing the perils posed to America’s suburbs.

“Donald Trump warns that immigration is threatening our suburbs. It’s ridiculous,” Biden said. “But you know what is actually threatening our suburbs? Wildfires are burning the suburbs of the West. Floods are wiping out suburban neighborhoods in the Midwest. Hurricanes are imperiling suburban life along our coasts.”

The president for months has pointed to the violence and unrest flaring up amid some of the nationwide protests over police brutality and racial inequality – a law-and-order pitch by Trump meant to woo White suburban voters who backed him in 2016 but fled the GOP for the Democratic Party in the 2018 midterms.

“If we have four more years of Trump’s climate denial, how many suburbs will be burned by wildfires?” Biden asked. “How many suburban neighborhoods will have been flooded out? How many suburbs will have been blown away in superstorms?”

The former vice president charged that Trump “has no interest in meeting this moment. We know he won’t listen to the experts or treat this disaster with the urgency it demands. This is another crisis, another crisis he won’t take responsibility for. The West is literally on fire and he blames the people whose homes and communities are burning.” – READ MORE

