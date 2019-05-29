Biden Calls Out Trump for Taking Shots at Him Overseas — He Did the Same Thing Earlier This Year

2020 Democratic presidential primary candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden went after President Donald Trump for taking shots at him while in Japan but forgot that he did the same thing while speaking in Germany earlier this year.

While on a state visit to Japan, the president opened fire at Biden on Monday, agreeing with the Kim Jong Un’s attack on the former vice president where he called him a “low IQ individual.”

Biden, in turn, shot back at the president, with his presidential campaign spokeswoman releasing a statement attacking Trump for going after the former vice president “on foreign soil” and “sid repeatedly with a murderous dictator” and saying it was “beneath the dignity of the office.”

However, this statement from Biden’s campaign does not reflect the fact that he took veiled shots at Trump while speaking in Germany earlier this year.

As IJR Red previously reported, while speaking at the Munich Security Conference before he announced his candidacy for office, Biden said that he believes America under Trump's policies is "an embarrassment."