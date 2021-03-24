Biden calls on Senate to pass gun control measures ‘immediately’ after Boulder shooting

President Biden on Tuesday implored the Senate to pass new gun control measures in the wake of a mass shooting that left 10 dead in Boulder, Colorado, this week.

Biden said he didn’t “want to wait another minute, let alone an hour,” to act on gun violence.

He urged the House and Senate to ban “assault weapons,” as he said he did as a senator.

“I got that done as a senator. It brought down mass shootings, we can do it again,” Biden said. “We can ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in this country once again.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Tuesday he hasn’t spoken without the White House about an assault weapons ban. Such a ban is not part of a pair of House bills on gun control that passed earlier this month.

Among other efforts, the Senate took up an assault weapons ban in 2013, after the shooting that left 20 children and six adults dead, but it failed in a 40-60 vote.

Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Pat Toomey, R-Pa., led a bipartisan effort to close commercial background check loopholes that year, but their effort fell six votes short of passage.- READ MORE

