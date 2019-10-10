Biden Calls For Trump Impeachment; Trump Smacks ‘Sleepy Joe’ With Ukraine Video

The man at the center of the famous phone call that sparked the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry is now officially calling for the impeachment of his potential 2020 presidential opponent.

After several of his fellow Democratic presidential hopefuls announced their full support of impeaching President Trump for asking his Ukrainian counterpart to “look into” alleged corruption involving Biden and his son, the former vice president has made it official: He now believes Congress should impeach Trump.

“To preserve our Constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached,” Biden told an audience at a town hall in New Hampshire on Wednesday, as reported by CNN. “He’s shooting holes in the Constitution. And we cannot let him get away with it.”

So pathetic to see Sleepy Joe Biden, who with his son, Hunter, and to the detriment of the American Taxpayer, has ripped off at least two countries for millions of dollars, calling for my impeachment – and I did nothing wrong. Joe’s Failing Campaign gave him no other choice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 9, 2019

Biden said Trump has "already convicted himself" by allegedly "obstructing justice" by "refusing to comply with the congressional inquiry."