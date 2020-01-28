Biden Blasts Trump as the ‘Worst Possible Person’ to Handle Coronavirus Outbreak

When it comes to the coronavirus, former Vice President Joe Biden (D) says the current president is “unqualified” to handle the response.

In an op-ed published in USA Today on Monday, Biden says President Donald Trump has “only weakened our capacity to respond,” and blasts the administration’s handling of the outbreak thus far.

According to Biden, Trump is the “worst” person to be heading up the country’s response to a public health crisis.

“Trump’s demonstrated failures of judgment and his repeated rejection of science make him the worst possible person to lead our country through a global health challenge.”

Biden rips into the “proposed draconian cuts” to federal agencies that are usually responsible for handling public health emergencies and says Trump rolled back efforts made by former President Barack Obama to “strengthen global health security.” – READ MORE