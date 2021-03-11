Biden backs House gun background check bills that would tighten restrictions

The Biden administration said Monday it “looks forward” to working with Congress to strengthen the federal gun background check system and to implement “commonsense” steps to reduce gun violence, urging the House to pass two measures that would “close existing loopholes” in the system.

“Gun violence is a public health crisis,” the Office of Management and Budget said in a statement of administration policy on Monday.

“Every day, gun violence—community violence, domestic violence, suicides, and mass shootings—takes American lives and forever alters many more,” OMB continued. “Last year, we saw record levels of homicides in cities throughout our country, violence that disproportionately impacts Black and Latino communities.”

OMB said the federal gun background check system “is a proven tool to reduce gun violence and save lives.”

“This system, called the National Instant Criminal Background Check System, has kept millions of guns out of potentially dangerous hands,” OMB continued. “The Administration encourages the House to pass two bills that would help close existing loopholes in the system.” – READ MORE

