Former vice president Joe Biden said his verbal mixups on the campaign trail are a result of “being tired,” not his childhood stutter.

“I’ll find myself searching for a second” to find the right words, Biden told Axios, but, he added, “I’ve always attributed that to being tired and not to the stutter.”

“I don’t think of myself as continuing to stutter,” Biden said. “Look, the mistakes I make are mistakes. And some people think I still stutter. I don’t think of myself that way.” – READ MORE