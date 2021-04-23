Biden Attorney General Merrick Garland Calls Racism ‘An American Problem’

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said of the Derek Chauvin trial that “racism is an American problem” he intends to fix.

President Joe Biden’s AG made his comments during an ABC News interview with Pierre Thomas.

AG Merrick Garland to ABC News: “Racism is an American problem. It’s plain to me that there has been and remains discrimination against African-Americans. We do not yet have equal justice under law.” — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 20, 2021

While he wouldn’t reference the ongoing Derek Chauvin trial when asked, Garland did say, “I intend to wait until the verdict before I will say anything, and I would urge the American people to do the same.” – READ MORE

