Biden asks woman with ‘very severe Trump Derangement Syndrome’ to be running mate

Joe Biden agrees with the notion that Donald Trump is an “illegitimate president.”

Biden attended a public house party in Nashua, New Hampshire and fielded questions from voters on Tuesday. One was more of a rant-turned-demand about what Democrat candidates should say and do.

“I have a very severe case of what’s called Trump Derangement Syndrome,” the woman admitted as Biden didn’t seem surprised.

“It probably predates his announcement for election because I know people in New York City who dealt with him years ago, but I have a frustration also with the Democratic Party,” she said.

“I would like to see the party and every candidate come out with a very simple message regarding him: He won the election by 70,000 votes in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan. He won it because he had help by the Russians,” she claimed as Biden nodded approvingly. – READ MORE

