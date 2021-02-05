Biden approval under 50% in new national poll

President Joe Biden’s approval rating is below 50% in a new national poll, though more people still think he is doing a good job than those who don’t.

According to a Quinnipiac University survey conducted Jan. 28–Feb. 1 and released on Wednesday, 49% of Americans say they approve of the job the president’s doing so far in the White House, with 36% saying they disapprove of his performance. Sixteen percent are unsure.

“The Biden numbers are solid but not spectacular as the country tries to coalesce around a new administration that faces the dual challenge of daunting economic struggles and comforting a COVID-weary public,” Quinnipiac University polling analyst Tim Malloy highlighted.

Biden’s approval/disapproval rating stands at 54%-36% in an average of all the national polls conducted since the president’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

While Biden starts out his presidency in a higher polling position than his predecessor – President Trump’s approval registered in the mid 40s in January 2017 – he lags behind the three two-term presidents who preceded Trump. – READ MORE

