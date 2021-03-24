Biden Appears To Backtrack – Says He’ll ‘Reestablish What Existed Before’ At Border

President Joe Biden appeared to backtrack when he said that he will “reestablish what existed before” at the U.S. border.

When asked by a reporter on Sunday about what can be done about the chaos at the southern border, President Joe Biden had a very interesting reply.

“A lot more,” he said in response. “We’re in the process of doing it now, including making sure that we reestablish what existed before, which was they can stay in place and make their case from their home country.”

Reestablishing Trump-era border policy would be a stunning reversal to Biden’s first days in office, where some of his first priorities were to roll back the former administration’s Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP), which kept immigrants attempting to cross the border illegally in camps in Mexico while awaiting hearings.

The Biden administration opted to return to the “catch and release” policy, in which illegal immigrants are allowed to enter the U.S.

According to a Pew Research study, in April of 2020, border apprehensions numbered right around 16,000. Fast forward to February 2020, that number has exploded to 100,000 in just the month of February alone.- READ MORE

