Biden Announces He Will Immediately Move To Give Citizenship To Millions Of Illegal Aliens

Joe Biden announced during an NBC News interview that aired on Tuesday evening that he will immediately move to give citizenship to millions of illegal aliens once he gets into office in two months.

“I’m going to make a commitment in the first 100 days, I will send an immigration bill to the United States Senate with a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people in America,” Biden said. “I will also be moving to do away with some of the I think very damaging executive orders that have significantly impacted on making the climate worse and making us less healthy.”

Biden has already pledged to dramatically increase the number of refugees that he admits into the U.S. from 15,000 under President Donald Trump to 125,000. Biden has also pledged to end the Trump administration’s travel ban on nations that are considered to be hot beds of terrorism.

Whether Biden is able to grant citizenship to millions of people who are unlawfully in the U.S. depends on who controls the Senate, which could be decided in January as Georgia has two runoff elections. If Republicans win just one of the two races they will keep control of the Senate when Biden takes office. Democrats would need to win both races just to have a 50-50 tie with Republicans and would need all 50 of their Senators to vote together so that incoming-Vice President Kamala Harris could be the tie breaker.- READ MORE

