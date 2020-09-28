Biden Again Won’t Say Whether He Supports Court Packing (VIDEO)

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden again would not give a committal answer Sunday on whether he supported packing the Supreme Court.

“I know you’re going to be upset with my answer,” he said. “But what I’m not going to do is play the Trump game—which is a good game he plays—take your eye off the issue before us. If I were to say yes or no to that, that becomes a big issue.”

Some Senate Democrats have called for expanding the Supreme Court’s size if they take power next year as retaliation for Republicans filling Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat. Biden said he opposed the idea while running for the 2020 nomination and earlier in his career called it a “bonehead idea.” – READ MORE

