Biden admits IA ‘gut punch’ — as he plays to ‘two rows’ of supporters in NH (VIDEO)

Kind of an odd set-up, with @JoeBiden’s podium set up round-robin style with only two rows of seats surrounding him. That’s forced parts of the crowd to spill behind the press section. pic.twitter.com/Tt1zKN4nMK — Nikki Schwab (@NikkiSchwab) February 5, 2020

Joe Biden continues to be plagued by small crowds.

The former vice president acknowledged he took a drubbing in Monday’s Iowa caucuses, where the most recent partial results have him in fourth place.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” he said in New Hampshire, “We took a gut punch in Iowa.”

The scene in Somersworth was very small.