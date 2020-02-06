Biden admits IA ‘gut punch’ — as he plays to ‘two rows’ of supporters in NH (VIDEO)

Joe Biden continues to be plagued by small crowds.

The former vice president acknowledged he took a drubbing in Monday’s Iowa caucuses, where the most recent partial results have him in fourth place.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat it,” he said in New Hampshire, “We took a gut punch in Iowa.”

The scene in Somersworth was very small. – READ MORE

