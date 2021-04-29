Biden Administration to Ban Menthol Cigarettes Because They’re Racist or Something

The Biden administration will propose canceling (banning) menthol cigarettes because they attack more black people than white people.

Menthol cigarettes are racist. Regular flavored cigarettes don’t kill as many black people as menthol cigarettes and will henceforth be canceled. Because black people will ever only smoke menthol cigarettes and never smoke regular flavored cigarettes, right?

Washington Post:

On menthol, African American health groups and researchers say it is clear that Blacks have been disproportionately hurt by the cigarettes, which studies show are more addictive and harder to stop using than non-menthol cigarettes. In the 1950s, only about 10 percent of Black smokers used menthol cigarettes. Today, that proportion is more than 85 percent, three times the rate for White smokers. African Americans die of tobacco-related illnesses, including cancer and heart disease, at higher rates than other groups, according to studies.

I smoked three packs of cigarettes a day most of my adult life and I can tell you without hesitation or qualification that anyone who believes canceling one kind of cigarette will get people to stop smoking should be fired for rank stupidity.

It’s painfully — and laughably — obvious that whoever came up with this bright idea was never addicted to cigarettes or tobacco in their lives. When smokers want — think they absolutely need — a cigarette, they are not going to care one iota what flavor it is. They will smoke corn silk if that’s all you’ve got. – READ MORE

