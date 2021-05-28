Biden administration owes Texas hospital caring for migrant minors more than $200,000

A Texas hospital that has been treating migrant children for a range of concerns after their trek across the Southern border has not gotten any reimbursement from the Biden administration for their more than $200,000 in health care costs, the hospital told Fox News Thursday.

Midland Memorial Hospital has been providing health care for the migrants after the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) opened an intake facility for unaccompanied minors in March in Midland, Texas. But so far, the hospital hasn’t received any payment from the federal government in return, according to Tasa Richardson, the public relations manager for the hospital.

“I can confirm that Midland Memorial Hospital has provided healthcare services to 40 individuals from the migrant facility,” Richardson told Fox News. “This care has totaled hospital charges of $206,287. Claims have been submitted via Point Comfort per federal official direction. To date, no claims have been processed.”

Rep. August Pfluger, R-Texas, is now calling on HHS to pay up, especially after the congressman said he previously received verbal assurances from Biden administration officials that HHS has the money to reimburse local health care providers for any costs they incur for treating migrant children.

“What a shameful way to do business here,” Pfluger told Fox News Thursday of how the adminstration has treated the Midland community. – READ MORE

