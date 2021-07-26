Biden administration not mandating COVID vaccines for White House staff, Psaki says

The Biden administration is not mandating COVID-19 vaccines for White House staff, press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

During the White House press briefing Thursday, Psaki suggested that every White House official had been offered a COVID-19 vaccine, but clarified Friday that the White House was not requiring officials to be vaccinated.

“No, we have not mandated it,” Psaki responded, after being asked whether the administration was mandating White House staff receive a coronavirus vaccine.

Psaki did not provide a specific number of how many White House officials have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, but said that they are able to track the number of individuals on the president’s staff because “they are vaccinated here in the White House medical unit.”

As for those who have not been vaccinated, Psaki maintained the public health guidance remains the same for White House officials as for other Americans. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --