Biden administration allows illegal immigrants to access federal housing aid

The Biden administration will not require beneficiaries of a massive federal emergency housing initiative to prove that they are legal residents of the country, Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge announced Monday.

The department announced last month that it would dole out $5 billion in American Rescue Plan funds to help communities address homelessness by providing affordable housing and services. But the funds will not be specially earmarked for American citizens or otherwise legal residents; rather, illegal aliens may soon benefit from the money as well.

According to the Washington Times, when asked if the administration would implement a policy similar to one pursued under former President Trump to make sure only American citizens receive housing aid, Fudge replied, “The answer is no.”

“We are doing everything we can possibly to take any living person in this nation off the streets,” she reportedly added. “That’s kind of our posture.”

The news is sure to spark criticism from conservatives especially amid the ongoing immigration crisis as unprecedented numbers of migrants surge into the country illegally in expectation of lenient treatment from the new administration under President Joe Biden. As a result of the crisis, tens of thousands of illegal immigrants have reportedly been released directly into the country, presumably without court dates. – READ MORE

