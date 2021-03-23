Biden Admin Weighs Flying Migrants Who Crossed Southern Border To Northern States To Be Processed: Report

As thousands of migrants continue to flock to the U.S.-Mexico border, the Biden administration is reportedly considering taking some who unlawfully entered America to facilities in northern states to be processed.

The Washington Post reported on Friday that “a new spike in the number of families and children crossing the Rio Grande into South Texas over the past several hours is forcing U.S. Customs and Border Protection to request airplanes that will allow the Biden administration to transport migrants to states near the Canadian border for processing.” The article cited two unnamed officials with the Department of Homeland Security, along with an email reviewed by the outlet.

According to the Post, “border officials requested the air support from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement because 1,000 members of families and unaccompanied minors crossed the Rio Grande on Friday morning, and border agents have another 1,000 migrants they have been unable to process since (Thursday) night, the communications show.”

The number of child migrants apprehended at the border has significantly increased in recent weeks. Data indicates Border Patrol has detained record numbers, which have been rising almost daily. More than 14,000 migrant children and refugees have reportedly been taken into custody by U.S. authorities, officials said earlier this week. The influx of unaccompanied minors has strained federal resources responsible for caring for them. Many of the children are guided by smugglers. – READ MORE

