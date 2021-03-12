Biden Admin Wants Oversupply Of COVID-19 Vaccines To Prepare For Kids, Variant Strains

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s administration wants an oversupply of COVID-19 vaccines to be prepared against variants of the virus and ready with the most effective vaccine for children.

Psaki said during the White House press briefing Wednesday that Biden is concentrating each day to make sure “every American has access to a vaccine and that we are vaccinating the people in this country.”

“Here a couple of the factors that have weighed in on our decision to purchase an additional 100 million doses,” Psaki said. “We still don’t know which vaccine will be most effective on kids. We still don’t know the impact of variants or the need for booster shots and these doses can be used for booster shots as well as needed.”

“Obviously that’s still being studied by the . But again, we want to be over prepared as I noted earlier,” Psaki said.

Biden announced Wednesday that the country agreed to buy 100 million more doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccines are an addition to the 100 million the company pledged to supply the government by summer 2021.

Psaki said the vaccine from Johnson & Johnson carries “unique benefits.”

“It’s a one shot vaccine. It can be stored in the fridge and not a freezer,” Psaki said.

“It’s highly effective, as the others are as well against hospitalization and death, but we are really looking for maximum flexibility here, as we are still considering a couple of those pieces I mentioned, which is most effective with children, the effectiveness on addressing variants and of course boosters as I noted,” Psaki said.