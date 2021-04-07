Biden admin to call for worldwide tax hike so that US businesses don’t leave country following its corporate tax increase

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will reportedly call for a global minimum corporate tax rate to prevent U.S. companies from relocating offshore in response to the Biden administration’s forthcoming tax hikes, Axios reported on Monday.

The news outlet made clear that “by trying to convince other countries to impose a global minimum tax, Yellen is acknowledging the risks to the American economy if it acts alone in raising corporate rates.”

The administration has proposed initiating the largest tax hike in almost 30 years to pay for President Biden’s more than $2 trillion American Jobs Act — a bill slated to fund America’s “infrastructure” but that also finances major policy progressive policy initiatives such as climate research, green energy, and free education in addition to highways, bridges, and roads.

The tax changes include raising the country’s corporate tax rate from 21% to 28%, a move that conservatives and moderate congressional Democrats have argued could be devastating for the American middle class. – READ MORE

