Biden Admin Stops Fining Illegal Immigrants Who Don’t Leave US, Cancels Debt

The White House on Friday ended the Trump-era policy of fining illegal immigrants who have failed to leave the United States, claiming there is no evidence they work.

Authorities with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) rescinded two orders, which were used during the Trump administration, on collecting financial penalties and issuing fines to illegal immigrants. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) will also work with the Treasury Department to cancel the existing debts of illegal immigrants who had been fined.

“There is no indication that these penalties promoted compliance with noncitizens’ departure obligations,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said in a statement on Friday. “We can enforce our immigration laws without resorting to ineffective and unnecessary punitive measures.”

ICE stopped issuing the fines on Jan. 20, the first day President Joe Biden took office. Friday’s announcement from Mayorkas essentially formalizes the policy change.

Former President Donald Trump in 2018 used the Immigration and Nationality Act to issue fines after the federal government had not done so for decades. At one point, the administration was fining illegal immigrants up to $500 every day they remained in the United States after being told to depart. According to reports, some illegal immigrants had fines of up to $500,000.– READ MORE

