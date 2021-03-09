Biden Admin Silences DHS Over Border Crisis As Viral Video Shows Flood Of Migrants Streaming Into Arizona

The Biden administration has told the Department of Homeland Security not to speak freely about the growing border crisis, according to Breitbart, which spoke with a “senior-level law enforcement source” within DHS who spoke on condition of anonymity.

“The situation with media relations now is night and day compared to the last administration,” said the official. “We have been advised not to speak on immigration issues at the border and to rely on DHS’s Office of Public Affairs and the White House Press Office to handle messaging.”

The verbal order applies to senior law enforcement leaders within DHS and has no formal expiration date. It comes as the administration is struggling to manage the growing crisis caused by changes in border security and immigration policies leading to a spike in illegal crossings at the border. As local communities along the border continue to grapple with the release of migrants into their communities, the administration is facing criticism even amongst their own ranks, Breitbart reported.

The report comes after senior members of the Biden administration – DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and Susan Rice – visited several cities in Texas to observe the border crisis first hand. Members of the press were not allowed to accompany the officials‘ visit to Border Patrol stations and a Health and Human Services detention facility for unaccompanied minors.- READ MORE

