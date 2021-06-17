Biden Admin Pats Self On Back After ‘Gifting’ Vaccine To 0.015% Of Trinidad Population

Last Thursday, US President Joe Biden announced that the United States would donate 500 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to the world’s poorest countries with “no strings attached.”

On Sunday, the US State Department proudly tweeted that they had donated 80 vials to Trinidad and Tobago, which has a population of 1.4 million.

Given that each vial can squeeze out six doses for a total of 480 jabs, and each person requires two shots, that's enough to cover 0.015% of the country's population!