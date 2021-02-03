Biden Admin Abandons Plans To Prioritize Gitmo Terrorists Vaccination After Wave Of Outrage

After the NYPost reported the US government was set to vaccinate 9/11 mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed with the COVID-19 vaccine before most Americans, the uproar by Republican politicians and others on social media may have forced the Pentagon this weekend to announce its plan to suspend vaccinating detainees at Guantanamo Bay.

“No Guantanamo detainees have been vaccinated,” Defense Department Press Secretary John Kirby tweeted Saturday, adding that, “We’re pausing the plan to move forward, as we review force protection protocols. We remain committed to our obligations to keep our troops safe.”

The plan to vaccinate some 40 detainees at Guantanamo Bay was put forth by Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs Terry Adirim last week.

Republicans were not happy that terrorists at Guantanamo Bay would receive COVID-19 vaccinations before most seniors.- READ MORE

