Biden Accuses Trump of Abusing Power by Highlighting Son’s Ties to Ukraine

Joe Biden fired back at President Donald Trump on Saturday for reportedly urging the Ukrainian government to probe into the shadowy ties his son has to one of its largest energy companies.

The former vice president, who for months has refused to discuss the business dealings of his youngest son, Hunter Biden, has undertaken with foreign governments, accused Trump of misusing his authority while attending the Polk County Steak Fry in Des Moines, Iowa.

“This appears to be an overwhelming abuse of power,” Biden told reporters at the event. “To get on the phone with a foreign leader who is looking for help from the United States and ask about me and imply things … this is outrageous.”

The former vice president’s comments come one day after the Wall Street Journal reported that Trump allegedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to look into Hunter Biden’s ties to Burisma Holdings.

The younger Biden joined the natural gas company’s board of directors in April 2014, where he was purportedly paid more $83,000 a month, despite having no prior background in the energy industry. At the same time, the then-vice president was the Obama administration’s point-man on Ukraine in the wake of Russia’s annexation of Crimea.

More troubling is the fact that at the time of Hunter Biden’s appointment, Burisma was actively seeking to curry favor with western leaders, especially those in the U.S., after its business practices had come under scrutiny. – READ MORE