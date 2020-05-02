Biden Accuser Tara Reade Willing To Testify Under Oath About Sexual Assault Allegation

After a week of media speculation, as more and more evidence comes forward lending credibility to claims, Tara Reade has publicly stated her willingness to testify under oath regarding her sexual assault allegation against former Vice President Joe Biden.

Speaking with Fox News, Reade criticized the media and leaders of #MeToo for turning sexual harassment and assault into a partisan issue, demanding that people actually look into the veracity of her claims.

“Why have you made sexual assault and sexual harassment a partisan issue?” Reade said. “Why aren’t you looking at the veracity of my claim, looking at that I’m willing to go under oath, that I made a police report, that I worked for Joe Biden?”

“You should be able to have your voice heard without losing your career and losing your job. And that’s what your whole mission is about. Why do I not qualify for your mission?” she continued. “Why, because my perpetrator is the leading Democrat? Why does that exempt me from help?” – READ MORE

