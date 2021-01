Biden Accuser Tara Reade: ‘Unspeakably Hard’ To Watch Biden Take Office

President Joe Biden’s accuser Tara Reade weighed in on the former vice president’s ascension to the highest office in the land Wednesday, calling Biden’s inauguration “unspeakably hard to watch.”

“Coming forward about being sexually harassed and assaulted in 1993 when I was Joe Biden’s staffer was excruciating on so many levels,” Reade told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “Biden used his power and resources with certain media to erase me and silence me.”

“I stand in solidarity with all survivors coming up against such power,” she continued. “I will not be silenced. Instead of talking about saving the country’s soul he should be held accountable for his actions. The hard part is I believe in many policies that will move forward as I am a progressive Independent but it is unspeakably hard to watch the man who assaulted me go to the most powerful position in the land. ”

Reade accused Biden in March of kissing her, touching her, and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent when she worked for him in 1993. Biden has vigorously and repeatedly denied these allegations.