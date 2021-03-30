Biden Abruptly Cuts Short Rambling Answer On Immigration

President Joe Biden abruptly stopped short Thursday while addressing a question on immigration during his first solo-press conference.

After several minutes answering the question about why families have been crossing the border in record numbers, Biden stopped himself mid sentence, saying “and the other thing we’re doing, I might add —am I giving you too long an answer because if you don’t want the detail.”

“I don’t know how much detail you want about immigration. Maybe I’ll stop there,” Biden said.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said southwest border apprehensions are set to reach a 20-year record, according to a March 16 DHS statement.

Although some families and single adults are being turned away at the border in accordance with Title 42, unaccompanied children aren’t being turned away from the southwest border, Mayorkas said in the statement.

Biden said during his press conference that U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had opened Fort Bliss to house unaccompanied child migrants.

“Today, I went to, for example, I used all the resources available to me, went to the Defense Department and the secretary of Defense has just made available Fort Bliss, 5,000 beds be immediately available, 5,000 beds on the Texas border,” Biden said. “So we’re building back up the capacity that should have been maintained and built upon that Trump dismantled. It’s gonna take time.”

Biden told reporters March 16 he doesn’t anticipate visiting the border yet, saying “not at the moment.” The president adjusted his stance on March 22, telling reporters he would go to the border “at some point.”

Vice President Kamala Harris laughed on March 22 at the Jacksonville International Airport after the vice president was asked whether she would go to the border.

“Not today,” Harris said before proceeding to laugh.“But I have before and I’m sure I will again.”