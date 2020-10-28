Biden: $15 Minimum Wage Will ‘Bail Out’ Small Businesses

Analysis found that minimum wage hike would kill 2 million jobs

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said a $15 federal minimum wage—which studies say will kill as many as two million jobs—was needed to “bail out” small businesses.

Biden again said that he would support a $15 minimum wage during Thursday night’s debate, saying such a policy would help alleviate small businesses struggling amidst the coronavirus.

“I do because I think one of the things we’re gonna have to do is we’re gonna have to bail them out too,” Biden said. “We should be bailing them out now, those small businesses.”

A recent study from the pro-free market Employment Policies Institute (EPI) found that a $15 minimum wage would eliminate millions of jobs. The majority of jobs lost will be held by women, with the states of Texas, Pennsylvania, Florida, North Carolina, Ohio, and Georgia projected to be the hardest hit, according to the report. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --