Biblical prophecy claims the Rapture is coming April 23, numerologist says

Is the Rapture finally here? One Christian numerologist says a biblical sign strongly suggests it.

David Meade tells the U.K.’s Daily Express newspaper that on April 23, the sun and moon will be in Virgo, as will Jupiter, which represents the Messiah.

For a certain branch of evangelical Christianity, Revelation 12:1–2 describes the beginning of what is known as the Rapture and the second coming of Christ.

Meade said he believes the so-called Planet X, which is also known as Nibiru, will appear above the sky on the April date, causing volcanic eruptions, tsunamis and earthquakes.

NASA repeatedly has said Planet X is a hoax.

Speaking to the Express, Meade described it as “a unique once-in-a-century sign exactly as depicted in the 12th chapter of Revelation. This is our time marker.” – READ MORE

