MORE BIAS: Prosecutor Assisting Mueller Openly Brags About ‘Legal Resistance’ To Trump

Openly anti-Trump New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman bragged in a Medium post on Tuesday about his “legal resistance” to Trump. He just so happens to reportedly be assisting special counsel Robert Mueller with the probe into Russian interference during the 2016 election, aka alleged Trump/Kremlin collusion.

“Tuesday’s Medium post accompanied a profile of Schneiderman in The New York Times, which noted that the AG lodged 100 legal or administrative challenges to administration policies during Trump’s first year in office. Such challenges include lawsuits contesting the travel ban and rescission of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, an Obama-era amnesty policy that grants temporary status to illegal immigrants who entered the country as children,” reportsThe Daily Caller.

Moreover, as noted by Politico, “Schneiderman has a contentious history with Trump.” Last November, the AG won a $25 million settlement regarding alleged fraud at Trump University.

He also bragged about his “legal resistance” to Trump in a tweet posted Wednesday. “2017 was a year of legal resistance,” he wrote. “With the tireless efforts of the talented attorneys on my staff, my office has now taken over 100 legal & administrative actions to protect the people of NY from attacks by the Trump administration.” – READ MORE

