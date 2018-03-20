BIAS: Judge Who Blocked Ban On Aborting Down Syndrome Babies A Former Planned Parenthood President

All are equal under the law, except when that law is being administered by judges who used to serve at the pleasure of abortion conglomerate Planned Parenthood.

Just recently, the state of Ohio rejected eugenics by banning abortion of Down syndrome babies. However, U.S. District Court Judge Timothy Black struck down that ban this past Wednesday because federal law makes it “crystal clear” that states may not ban the act, he said. It just so happens that Black has strong ties to Planned Parenthood.

“While the ruling drew widespread attention, few mainstream news outlets mentioned that Black has very strong ties to Planned Parenthood, one of the groups challenging the law,” reports LifeNews. “Black is a former director and president of the abortion chain’s Cincinnati affiliate. Pro-abortion President Barack Obama appointed him to the bench.” – READ MORE

