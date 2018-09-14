Bezos rips Trump for ‘dangerous’ attacks on the media

Amazon founder and Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos sharply criticized President Trump on Thursday over his treatment of the news media, urging the president not to “demonize” members of the press.

During remarks made at the Economic Club of Washington, the billionaire called on Trump to tone down his “dangerous” rhetoric aimed at reporters and news publications, AFP reports.

“It’s dangerous to demonize the media,” Bezos said. “It’s dangerous to call the media lowlifes. It’s dangerous to say they are the ‘enemy of the people.’ ”

We live in a society where it’s not just the laws of the land that protect us,” he added. “It’s also the social norms that protect us. It works because we believe the words on that piece of paper.”

Bezos, who Forbes lists as the richest person in the world with a net worth over $100 billion, went on to say that the overall health of the media in the U.S. would be “fine,” and would survive Trump’s consistent criticism and cries of “fake news.” – READ MORE