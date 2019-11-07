Bevin requests Kentucky recanvass of gubernatorial election, claims ‘irregularities’

Republican incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin said Wednesday he is requesting a recanvass in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race after initial results from Tuesday night show him trailing by about 5,000 votes, claiming the existence of “significant irregularities.”

“We want this process to move forward expeditiously,” Bevin said at an afternoon news conference.

Bevin said he would detail those irregularities at a later time, but claimed thousands of absentee ballots “were illegally counted” and cited reports of people being turned away from polling places.

Kentucky Secretary of State Alison Grimes later announced the recanvass will be conducted on Nov. 14 at 9 a.m.

A recanvassing requires the county election boards to recheck each machine and report the figures back to the county clerk. Members of both parties are allowed to be present during the recanvassing process.

The Associated Press said it could not declare a winner of the closely watched race, owing to the tight margin. The Democratic National Committee and Democrat Andy Beshear’s campaign, however, claimed victory.

The race had national implications for President Trump, who campaigned in Bevin's home state on Monday to drum up support for the candidate who was neck and neck with Beshear, the state's attorney general.