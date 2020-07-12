Between COVID lockdown and pricey divorce, anti-Trump mouthpiece Robert De Niro confronts ‘financial ruin’

Anti-Trump actor Robert De Niro, a far-left, pro-lockdown zealot who’s been adamant that society must not “return to normal” amid the coronavirus pandemic, is now whining that the ongoing coronavirus lockdowns have hurt his finances.

Appearing virtually in court this week as per his ongoing divorce proceedings with his estranged wife, Grace Hightower, De Niro tried to defend his decision to cut his wife’s monthly AmEx allowance to $50,000 from $100,000 by citing the same lockdown measures he’d seemingly been more than happy to see be imposed on regular Americans.

“awyers for De Niro said he cut Hightower’s credit card limit because he’s taken a huge financial hit as the restaurant chain Nobu and Greenwich Hotel, both of which he has stakes in, have been closed or partially closed for months with barely any business,” Page Six reported.

“De Niro’s lawyer, Caroline Krauss, told the judge that Nobu lost $3 million in April and another $1.87 million in May. And he had to pay investors $500,000 on a capital call, which he borrowed money from his business partners to make, ‘because he doesn’t have the cash,’ Krauss said.” – READ MORE

