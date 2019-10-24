Bette Midler: We Should Be ‘More Grateful for the Neighbor Who Beat the Sh*t Out of Rand Paul’

Left-wing actress and singer Bette Midler on Wednesday lashed out at Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) over his criticism of the Kurds by lauding his neighbor who brutally beat the senator, breaking several of his ribs in his Kentucky yard in 2017.

“I DO NOT promote violence but… Rand Paul says the Kurds are being ‘ingrates’ for taking their frustrations out on US troops. Which is a good reminder for us all to be more grateful for the neighbor who beat the shit out of Rand Paul,” Bette Midler said.

Earlier Wednesday, Paul appeared on ABC News’ Powerhouse Politics podcast and said the Kurds are acting like “ingrates” toward U.S. troops withdrawing from northern Syria by throwing potatoes at them.

“We saved the Kurds from being beheaded and massacred by ISIS,” Sen. Paul said. “They were able to win with our armament, with our Air Force, and they should be thanking us and throwing rose petals. And so, no, I’m offended by them throwing refuse at our troops. And it shows them to be ingrates.” – READ MORE