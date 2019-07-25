Bette Midler Tweets That Blacks Attending Trump Rally Were Paid

On Wednesday morning, Hollywood actress/singer/political guru Bette Midler, who has called President Trump a racist, issued a racist tweet of her own, deciding that black men pictured in the background behind President Trump at a Trump rally must have been paid to be there and labeling them “blackground.” She tweeted, “Look, there are African American men in this shot! How much did he pay them to be ‘blackground’?”

On Sunday, Midler called Trump a racist, tweeting to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, "Dear Jack Dorsey, why don't you help your country and your planet, by kicking #Trump off of #Twitter? Or shutting down until the next election? You've made more than enough money and Trump is strangling the free world w/his racist bile. Be strong. You can improve the course of history!"